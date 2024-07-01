Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC captain on Team of the Week

Jul 1, 2024 14:52 By radiokerrynews
Kerry FC captain on Team of the Week
Andy Spain of Kerry FC has been named on the SSE Airtricity League First Division team of the week.

The Kingdom skipper is selected following his display in the draw against Wexford.

