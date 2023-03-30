Advertisement
Kerry FC boss hopes the chances will start to fall

Mar 30, 2023 14:03 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC boss hopes the chances will start to fall Kerry FC boss hopes the chances will start to fall
Kerry FC boss Billy Dennehy says that when the chances come, hopefully they will be able to take them

Dennehy was speaking following their last-minute loss to Athlone last Friday

He also said there are no easy games in this league

