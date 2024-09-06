Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC away to Treaty tonight

Sep 6, 2024 07:57 By radiokerrynews
Kerry FC away to Treaty tonight
Kerry FC head to Limerick today in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom are away to Treaty United from 7.45.

Cork City will be crowned first division champions tonight if they can win away to second placed UCD.

Meanwhile it was confirmed last night that City boss Tim Clancy has signed a new two year deal with the club.

Elsewhere tonight Finn Harps go to out-of-form Athlone Town.

Bray Wanderers make the trip to Longford Town.

Cobh Ramblers host Wexford.

Dundalk remain eight points from safety with games running out in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division after losing 2-1 at home to St Pat's.

There’s a massive Dublin derby tonight at Dalymount, where Bohemians play Shelbourne.

