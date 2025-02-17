Kerry FC attention turns to Cobh outing

Having opened the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division with a victory, Kerry FC this week have their first away outing of the season.
The Kingdom go to Cobh off the back of a 2-0 win against Finn Harps.
Kerry manager Conor McCarthy
Advertisement
Having opened the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division with a victory, Kerry FC this week have their first away outing of the season.
The Kingdom go to Cobh off the back of a 2-0 win against Finn Harps.
Kerry manager Conor McCarthy
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus