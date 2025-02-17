Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC attention turns to Cobh outing

Feb 17, 2025 13:07 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC attention turns to Cobh outing
Share this article

Having opened the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division with a victory, Kerry FC this week have their first away outing of the season.

The Kingdom go to Cobh off the back of a 2-0 win against Finn Harps.

Kerry manager Conor McCarthy

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Buivydas and Blount make final Ireland squad
Advertisement
Kerry discover Championship opponents
Team of the week and roll of honour revealed
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry's first ever community-owned pub could soon become reality
Health and Safety Authority investigating death on Ballylongford farm
Draft map of Kerry lands liable for residential zoned land tax published
23 people on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus