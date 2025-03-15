Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC at Longford tonight

Mar 15, 2025 10:27 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC at Longford tonight
Kerry FC are away tonight in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division.

They go up against Longford from 7.30.

Last night league leaders Dundalk remained two points clear thanks to a 3-1 win away to Bray.

Second-placed Cobh Ramblers keep pace as they were 2-1 winners away to Finn Harps.

Athlone Town beat UCD 2-1, whilst Wexford scored a very late goal to beat Treaty United 1-nil in Limerick.

Drogheda United remain top of the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division, even though they were beaten 2-1 at home by Shamrock Rovers last night.

Ed McGinty was the hero for the Hoops as his last minute penalty save denied Shane Farrell the chance to rescue a point for the Boyne-siders.

It was a wonderful start to the St. Patricks weekend for St. Patricks Athletic as their 3-nil win at home to Bohemians sent their fans home happy in the night's Dublin derby.

League champions Shelbourne came from behind to salvage a point in their 1-all draw at home to Cork City.

And a late strike from Vinny Borden gave Galway United a 1-nil win at home to Waterford.

Tonight Derry City travel west to take on Sligo Rovers from 7-45.

EA Sports League Of Ireland Academy
Kerry games today
Women’s U17 away to CK United at 3
Men’s U15 home to Limerick at 2

