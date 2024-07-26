Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC at Cork City tonight

Jul 26, 2024 07:32 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC at Cork City tonight
Kerry FC v Waterford FC in the Munster Senior Cup Final in Turners Cross, Cork. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry FC are at Cork City tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom’s game against the league leaders kicks-off at 7.45.

Kerry FC head coach Conor McCarthy

Also tonight in the First Division

Second placed Athlone go to Cobh Ramblers.

Bray host Wexford, and Treaty United play Finn Harps.

In the Premier Bohemians go in search of a first league win in seven games tonight.

Dundalk are the visitors to Dalymount Park.

Waterford will look to close the gap on the top-4 as they make the trip to Drogheda United.

