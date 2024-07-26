Kerry FC at Cork City tonight

Kerry FC are at Cork City tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom’s game against the league leaders kicks-off at 7.45.

Kerry FC head coach Conor McCarthy

Advertisement

Also tonight in the First Division

Second placed Athlone go to Cobh Ramblers.

Bray host Wexford, and Treaty United play Finn Harps.

Advertisement

In the Premier Bohemians go in search of a first league win in seven games tonight.

Dundalk are the visitors to Dalymount Park.

Waterford will look to close the gap on the top-4 as they make the trip to Drogheda United.