Kerry FC at Cobh tonight

Kerry FC play in Cork tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

They’re at Cobh from 7.45.

Kerry FC head coach Conor McCarthy

UCD will guarantee their First Division playoff place tonight if they win at home to Bray Wanderers.

Champions Cork City play Treaty United.

Dalymount Park is the venue for the first of this weekendï¿½s FAI Cup semi finals.

Last yearï¿½s finalists Bohemians play 2022 winners Derry City, and kick-off is at 7.45.

Galway United have the chance to climb to second in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight.

John Caulfieldï¿½s side welcome bottom club Dundalk to Eamonn Deacy Park.