Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC at Cobh tonight

Oct 4, 2024 07:34 By radiokerrynews
Kerry FC at Cobh tonight
Kerry FC v Cork City in the Airtricity League of Ireland First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

Kerry FC play in Cork tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

They’re at Cobh from 7.45.

Kerry FC head coach Conor McCarthy

Advertisement

UCD will guarantee their First Division playoff place tonight if they win at home to Bray Wanderers.

Champions Cork City play Treaty United.

======

Advertisement

Dalymount Park is the venue for the first of this weekendï¿½s FAI Cup semi finals.

Last yearï¿½s finalists Bohemians play 2022 winners Derry City, and kick-off is at 7.45.

====

Advertisement

Galway United have the chance to climb to second in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight.

John Caulfieldï¿½s side welcome bottom club Dundalk to Eamonn Deacy Park.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Brendan's v Kenmare to be played on Sunday at 2 in Beaufort
Advertisement
Rob Russell ruled out of the remainder of Emerging Ireland tour
FAI confirm new Chief Executive Officer
Advertisement

Recommended

Munster rugby team named
HR Suite's Caroline Reidy appointed to governing board of MTU
National Maritime College of Ireland marks 20th anniversary
Rob Russell ruled out of the remainder of Emerging Ireland tour
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus