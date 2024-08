It’s another away tie for Kerry FC tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom are at Athlone from 7.45.

Runaway First Division leaders Cork City head to Markets Field tonight to play Treaty United.

Shamrock Rovers make the trip to Waterford tonight in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Dundalk welcome Galway United to Oriel Park.

And fellow strugglers Bohemians and Drogheda United meet at Dalymount.