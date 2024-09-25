Kerry FC approved for Community Sport Facility Fund

Kerry FC have been approved for funding from the Minister of State for a total of €387,953 from the Community Sport Facility Fund.

The money will be used to further enhance the facilities at Mounthawk Park in Tralee.

This funding will bring the total money invested into the stadium by Kerry FC to well in excess of €600,000.

Advertisement

The Kerry District League were also granted €52,738 which will also be put into the stadium in Tralee.

Speaking following the announcement, Kerry FC General Manager Sean O’Keeffe said “This is fantastic news for everyone involved in Kerry soccer and in Kerry FC. A lot of hard work goes into grant applications in the background but when you see the reward it makes it all worthwhile. We are looking forward to further enhancing the grounds in Mounthawk Park which will improve the match-going experience for our supporters and players”