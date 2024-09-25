Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC approved for Community Sport Facility Fund

Sep 25, 2024 15:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry FC approved for Community Sport Facility Fund
Kerry FC v Wexford FC in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

Kerry FC have been approved for funding from the Minister of State for a total of €387,953 from the Community Sport Facility Fund.

The money will be used to further enhance the facilities at Mounthawk Park in Tralee.

This funding will bring the total money invested into the stadium by Kerry FC to well in excess of €600,000.

Advertisement

The Kerry District League were also granted €52,738 which will also be put into the stadium in Tralee.

Speaking following the announcement, Kerry FC General Manager Sean O’Keeffe said “This is fantastic news for everyone involved in Kerry soccer and in Kerry FC. A lot of hard work goes into grant applications in the background but when you see the reward it makes it all worthwhile. We are looking forward to further enhancing the grounds in Mounthawk Park which will improve the match-going experience for our supporters and players

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wednesday local GAA fixtures and results
Advertisement
Wednesday Local Soccer Fixtures
United In Europa Action Tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

Wednesday local GAA fixtures and results
Ireland South MEP says more can be done to protect children online
Tralee pensioner calls on government to address former CIÉ employees' pension issues in budget
TD says it’s shocking there are over 60 vacant posts in HSE facilities in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus