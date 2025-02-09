Kerry FC appoint goalkeeping coach

Kerry FC have added goalkeeping coach Michael O'Connor to their management team.
The full management team is now :
Conor McCarthy, Chris Collopy, Cormac Buckley, Michael O'Connor & Kevin Prunty.
