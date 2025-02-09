Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC appoint goalkeeping coach

Feb 9, 2025 10:18 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC appoint goalkeeping coach
Kerry FC have added goalkeeping coach Michael O'Connor to their management team.

The full management team is now :

Conor McCarthy, Chris Collopy, Cormac Buckley, Michael O'Connor & Kevin Prunty.

