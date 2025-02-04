Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC and STIEBEL ELTRON team up for 2025

Feb 4, 2025 17:03 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC and STIBEL ELTRON have announced a new strategic partnership which commences for the 2025 campaign. The new partnership will see the company’s logo emblazoned on the back of the Kerry FC first team kit for the 2025 season onwards.

Since 1924, STIEBEL ELTRON has manufactured world-leading solutions for home heating, hot water and renewable heating solutions. Today, STIEBEL ELTRON are one of the world’s market-leading suppliers of technology products for building services and green tech.

It is the perfect partnership as the League of Ireland’s newest club embarks on a third year in the League of Ireland and STIEBEL ELTRON celebrate their first-year anniversary with a dedicated subsidiary in Ireland. STIEBEL ELTRON and Kerry FC will work hand in hand to make Mounthawk Park a stadium powered by renewable and green energy.

Speaking on the new partnership, Kerry Football Club Commercial Manager Ciarán Meagher said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with a company with STIEBEL ELTRON’s pedigree. Their experience will no doubt help Kerry FC over the coming season. For Kerry FC fans, seeing a shirt sponsor that so recently was on view on a Bundesliga jersey is exciting. Synergy is of the utmost importance with our partners, and for a company of STIEBEL ELTRON’s size to be so committed to the local community is demonstrative of a company that remains true to its brand values as a family business. We are looking forward to working closely with our new partner and celebrating many wins along the way.”

Managing Director of STIEBEL ELTRON Ireland, Mark McManus said, “We’re delighted to be a part of Kerry FC’s journey. We may be part of a larger international company, but our team and customers in Ireland are rooted in the local community and share the excitement in both Kerry’s league progress and helping to make the stadium more green and efficient for generations to come.”

