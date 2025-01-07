Kerry FC and Killarney Celtic join forces to raise funds for family of late Philip O’Sullivan

Kerry FC and Killarney Celtic are teaming up for a pre-season fundraising match next Tuesday January 14th.

The match will raise vital funds for the family of the late Philip O’Sullivan who sadly passed away while away in the UK late last year.

All funds raised on the night will go to his partner Karen, daughter Alice and sons Craig & Edison.

The game will take place in Celtic Park in Killarney at 7:30.

For Kerry, it will be the opening pre-season game of 2025, just days before the club faces Cobh Ramblers in the Munster Senior Cup Last 16 in Mounthawk Park.

This will be the third time in 3 seasons that Kerry FC will play in Killarney Celtic’s ground and a fantastic opportunity for supporters to see Kerry FC’s latest preparations for the 2025 season up close.

Tickets for the fixture are priced at €10 for Adults and €5 for Under 16’s - Season Tickets are not valid for the fixture as all proceeds from the game will go directly to the O’Sullivan family.