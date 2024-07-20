Kerry FC advance in Cup; Kingdom underage sides play today

Kerry FC are into the third round of the Sports Direct FAI Cup.

Two goals in as many minutes were the difference between them and Cobh Ramblers in last night's second round tie at St Colman's Park.

Cian Brosnan scored first in the 10th minute from just inside the box after a perfect assist from Seanie McGrath.

A minute after the restart, Kerry were awarded a penalty when Kevin Williams was fouled.

Ryan Kelliher calmly sent the 'keeper the wrong way to double the visitors' lead which was hardly threatened thereafter.

Cobh were reduced to 10 men for the last 30 minutes after Beineoin O'Brien Whitmarsh was shown a second yellow card.

FIRST HALF

Kerry FC came out of the traps quickly but were nearly caught out after just two minutes when Matthew McKevitt’s free header inside the area went wide of Antonio Tuta’s right-hand post. Despite the early scare, Kerry FC did not panic and just seven minutes after the early chance from the home side they took the lead through Cian Brosnan. Sean McGrath broke away with the ball in an attacking area before leaving it off to Brosnan. He took his time and fired low and hard into the near post leaving Cathal O’Hanlon no chance.

Two minutes after the opener, Cobh were in danger once again as Nolan Evers took down Kevin Williams in the box to give Kerry FC a penalty. O’Hanlon threw out the ball in hospital fashion with Williams getting on the end of it. The Kerry FC right-back took the ball past Evers and Declan Toland had no other choice but to point to the spot. The man in top form Ryan Kelliher stood up to take the spot kick and slotted it with ease into the bottom right corner to make it two penalty goals in two games.

Kerry nearly made it 3-0 to put the game to bed in the twenty-fourth minute when Cian Brosnan tried an audacious bicycle kick on the end of a Sean McGrath cross, but the effort went agonisingly close and unfortunately wide. Kerry went 2-0 up against Bray last week and needed to keep their heads screwed on to avoid a double blow which they suffered in quick succession last Friday night. The half ended a lot less frantically than it started with Kerry FC being comfortable in possession and seeing out the first forty-five two goals to the good.

SECOND HALF

Just after the restart, Kerry FC were desperate to get the third goal as Cian Brosnan got on the end of Oran Crowe’s cross at the back post but there was not enough power on the header and O’Hanlon caught the ball with some ease. Like Brosnan, Ryan Kelliher was also in the mood to grab another as he took on a long-range shot which was also caught by O’Hanlon.

Daire McCarthy was placed into centre back as a replacement for Andy Spain in the first half who picked up a knock in the warmup and slotted into the position brilliantly showing calmness and personification in a role he is not usually used to. Just after the hour mark things went from bad to worse for Cobh as Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge. A silly tackle to make when the home side was chasing the game and there were no complaints from the accused as he headed back into the dressing room before being shown the red card.

Kerry FC had very few chances for the remainder of the game but had two goals ruled out for offside and Ryan Kelliher and Cian Brosnan were both punished for late runs by the linesman. Both decisions were correct with the second from Brosnan being a lot tighter than the first.

Daniel Okwute then came on and nearly made it three as he created space for himself inside the left side of the box. He struck his shot with power and from a tight angle, but it was deflected out for a corner which eventually came to nothing. Kerry saw out the remainder of the game easily and went out 2-0 winners to put themselves in the hat for the third-round draw which takes place on Tuesday. It was Kerry FC’s only second away win in the club's history with the first coming over a year ago against Athlone Town.

As Kerry waits to see who they will face in the next round they now look forward to another trip to Cork as they take on Cork City in Turners Cross for the second time this season in the hopes to make it two wins from two against sides in the rebel county.

COBH RAMBLERS TEAM: 30. CATHAL O’HANLON, 2. MICHAEL MCCARTHY, 4. JUSTIN EGUAIBOR, 5. BRENDAN FRAHILL, 7. BEINEON O’BRIEN WHITMARSH (RED CARD ’61), 9. MATTHEW MCKEVITT, 10. JACK LARKIN, 11. JAMES O’LEARY, 12. NOLAN EVERS, 28. DALE HOLLAND, 39. JASON ABBOTT (C).

SUBS: DARRAGH BURKE, CIAN BROWNE, LIAM KERVICK, DAVID BOSNJAK, ALESSANDRO DESANCTIS, CHARLIE O’BRIEN, DAVID EGUAIBOR, LUKA LE BERVET.

KERRY FC TEAM: 1. ANTONIO TUTA, 15. KEVIN WILLIAMS, 6. ETHAN KOS, 5. ANDY SPAIN (C), 3. SEAN O’CONNELL, 8. RONAN TEAHAN, 7. SEAN MCGRATH, 21. DAIRE MCCARTHY, 123. NATHAN GLEESON, 9. RYAN KELLIHER (C) (GOAL ’11), 17. CIAN BROSNAN (GOAL ‘9).

SUBS: AARON O’SULLIVAN, SAMUEL ALADESANUSI, ORAN CROWE, GRAHAM O’REILLY, FINN BARRETT, TOGOR SILONG, VICTOR UDEZE, BOBBY AMADASUN, DANIEL OKWUTE.

Despite European success in midweek, Shamrock Rovers’ domestic affairs went from bad to worse last night.

They were beaten 1-nil away to Dublin rivals Bohemians in the second round of the FAI Cup.

James Bolgers scored a debut goal as Drogheda United won 2-1 at home to Dundalk.

Waterford were given a brief fright at home to Cockhill Celtic, before eventually winning 2-1.

Galway United thrashed Longford Town 6-nil.

Treaty United needed penalties to see off the challenge of Kilbarrack United.

Athlone Town beat Ringmahon Rangers by a goal to nil.

Wilton United got the better of fellow Munster Senior League side Carrigaline United, winning 2-1.

There are two more ties this afternoon, with Pike Rovers playing Midleton.

And Cork City take on fellow First Division side, Finn Harps.

2 Kerry FC sides play today in the EA Sports League Of Ireland academy.

Both are at home from 2.

The Men’s U20s play Klub Kildare and the Men’s U15s face CK United.