Kerry FC academy star signs first multi-year contract

Academy star Luke Palmer has signed his first multi-year contract with Kerry FC.

The 17 year-old from Brosna scored a massive 31 goals between the U17 and U20 teams in 2024.

Palmer was an integral part of the 17s journey to the Mark Farren Cup final as well as the U20’s bid to win the EA Sports LOI Academy Shield, which also just fell short at the last hurdle.

(picture credit Adam Kowalczyk)

KFC statement

Kerry Football Club is delighted to announce that 17-year-old Luke Palmer has signed his first contract with Kerry FC.

Palmer, who is from Brosna, has impressed during his time in the Academy. Having come into Mounthawk after a spell in Limerick FC, Luke has shown his ability in front of goal for both the Men’s Under 17’s and Under 20’s in 2024, scoring 31 goals between the two sides last season. Luke was an integral part of the MU17’s journey to the Mark Farren Cup final as well as the MU20’s bid to win the EA Sports LOI Academy Shield which also just fell short at the final hurdle.

Speaking after signing his first contract with Kerry FC, Luke Palmer said “I'm so grateful to all involved in Kerry FC who have given me this amazing opportunity. I have enjoyed the last two seasons with the under-17s’ and the under-20s here at the club. As an academy player, it's the next big step that I have been working towards. I am looking forward to getting into pre-season and improving my own game. Hopefully, I’ll get a chance to have my first Friday night under the lights at Mounthawk.”

First-Team Head Coach Conor McCarthy said, “I’m delighted with the news that Luke has signed his first contract with the club. A Kerry native with heaps of talent. Obviously, we are constantly looking at the Academy for first-team prospects and many have gotten the chance to wear the senior jersey over the first two seasons. I’m looking forward to seeing how Luke makes the step up to the senior squad and how his game develops throughout 2025”

Also speaking after signing his contract, Kerry FC Head of Academy Damien Locke said, “We are delighted to have Luke signed on a professional contract. His performances and numbers over the past two seasons have been really impressive. This commitment from the club is just another example of the opportunities our academy players get here at Kerry FC. I’m sure Luke will continue to work hard to develop all areas of his game, and working closely with Ryan on a weekly basis will only improve him. With his natural finishing ability around the box, I’ve no doubt he can make his stamp on the division over the next year or so.”