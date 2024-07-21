Advertisement
Kerry FC Academy Review

Jul 21, 2024 16:41 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC Academy Review
Two Kerry FC teams were in action today in the EA Sports League of Ireland Academy.

LOI Academy MU17 Tier Two (South)
Cobh Ramblers 3 Kerry FC 0

EA Sports MU14 LOI Eddie Wallace Cup Group A
Cork City 0 Kerry FC 0

