Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC Academy Review

Jul 20, 2024 16:02 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC Academy Review
Share this article

2 Kerry FC sides were in action today in the EA Sports League of Ireland academy.

EA Sports LOI Academy MU15 League 2024 Phase 2 - Tier Two

Kerry FC 3 CK United FC 0

Advertisement

LOI Academy MU20 Tier Two (South)

Kerry FC 0 Klub Kildare FC 1

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Rowing Review
Sport

Rowing Review

Jul 20, 2024 16:58
Advertisement
Adeleke fifth in 200m at Diamond League
Ray Reardon dies aged 91
Advertisement

Recommended

Kenmare woman and Killarney man win best dressed at Killarney Races
Cathaoirleach of Kenmare MD claims 70% of Ring of Kerry road is in substandard condition
Adeleke fifth in 200m at Diamond League
Rowing Review
Sport

Rowing Review

Jul 20, 2024 16:58
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus