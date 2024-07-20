Kerry FC Academy Review

2 Kerry FC sides were in action today in the EA Sports League of Ireland academy.
EA Sports LOI Academy MU15 League 2024 Phase 2 - Tier Two
Kerry FC 3 CK United FC 0
LOI Academy MU20 Tier Two (South)
Kerry FC 0 Klub Kildare FC 1
