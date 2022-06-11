Kerry fall to Wexford loss

Kerry have been beaten by Wexford in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final.

The Kingdom lost out in Tralee by 3-30 to 18 points.

A Lee Chin point from a free opened the scoring, with Wexford taking an early lead. The same player repeated the dose minutes later to double their advantage. Chin made it 3 points to no score in the 6th minute and the gap was up to 5 by the ten minute mark. The 12th minute brought a first score of the encounter for Kerry, Padraig Boyle putting over from a free. Lee Chin and Sean Weir then swapped points and Wexford were ahead 0-6 to 0-2 approaching the quarter hour mark. After Wexford extended their lead to 5 Eoin Ross and Padraig Boyle (2) pointed to reduce the advantage to 7 points to 5 with 18 minutes gone. Another Boyle free meant there was the minimum between the sides entering the 20th minute. Kerry were then punished for over carrying and Lee Chin pointed to double the Wexford advantage. Liam Ryan made it 9 to 6 in Wexford's favour after 24 minutes before Lee Chin extended the gap to 4. A superb Mikey Boyle tackle denied Wexford a goal chance but the resultant play led to a point. It was double scores after 32 minutes at Wexford 0-12 Kerry 0-6. Wexford were on top and picked off two more scores before the first half headed for 4 added on minutes. Fionan Mackessy stemmed the tide with a Kerry point before Wexford put over yet again. Padraig Boyle and

Lee Chin swapped scores to leave it 16 points to 8 at the short whistle in favour of Wexford.

Wexford had 3 wides to start the second period before they finally pointed. They had 3 of the next 4 scores to make it 20 points to 9. A Paudie O'Connor score made it double digits for Kerry in the 44th minute. 2 more Wexford points extended their lead to 22 points to 10. After Padraig Boyle pointed a free Eoin Ross had back to back scores for the Kingdom, the second of those a sideline puck. When Wexford goaled through Conor McDonald after 54 minutes it was 1-24 to 0-13 Kerry lost Michael Leane to a red card before Rory O'Connor nabbed a second goal for Wexford to make it 2-27 to 15 points with 6 minutes to go. Anther Wexford goal followed, this time Conor Hearne netting. The gap at the end was 21.