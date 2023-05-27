Kerry fall to Wexford

Kerry FC are still without a home win in the SSE Airtricity League First Division after a 6-0 defeat against Wexford.

The visitors saw Aaron Dobbs net 4 times, while Danny Furlong scored twice.

2 Kerry FC underage sides play today.

14s at home to CK United @ 2 in Eddie Wallace Cup.

17s away to Cobh @ 3 in Mark Farren Cup.

Elsewhere last night Galway extended their lead at the top of the First Division table after a 3-1 victory at home to Athlone.

Treaty United suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Finn Harps and Bray and Cobh finished 2-2.



In the Premier Shamrock Rovers went down to 8 men as they were beaten 1-0 by Cork.

St Pats beat Dundalk 2-1, Drogheda beat UCD 3-1 and Bohemians and Shelbourne played out a 0-0 draw.

This evening, there is one game down for decision in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Derry City can extend their lead at the top of the table with a victory over Sligo Rovers.

Kick off at the Showgrounds is at 7:45pm.

Elsewhere, Waterford can close the gap on runaway First Division leaders Galway United with a win over Longford Town.

There's a 7:30pm kickoff in Bishopsgate.

There's also action in the Women's National League this afternoon.

There's a Dublin Derby at Tolka Park with Shelbourne taking on Peamount United at 2pm.

At 4pm, DLR Waves face Bohemians.

An hour later Wexford Youths travel to Cork City with Shamrock Rovers and Galway United clashing at 5:30pm.

The late game this evening sees Athlone Town face off against Treaty United at 7pm.