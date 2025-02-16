Kerry fall to Dublin

Advertisement

Kerry surrendered an 11 point half time advantage as they lost to Dublin in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.



The Kingdom were edged out by 1-15 to 19 points.



Tommy Rooney reports

Also, Derry fought back to rescue a 16 point to 1-13 draw with Galway.

Donegal are looking to become the only side to win their opening three league games in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League this afternoon.

They welcome All Ireland champions Armagh to Ballybofey for a 3:45pm throw in later.

Before that, Mayo are looking for their first victory as they host Tyrone at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park from a quarter to 2.

The top two meet in Division 2 as Monaghan make the trip to Roscommon at 2pm while at the same time it's Cavan versus Louth.

4 games are down for decision in Division 3 with Leitrim against Kildare, Offaly taking on Antrim, Fermanagh up against Clare and Laois facing Sligo.