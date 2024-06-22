Kerry fail to make All Ireland Minor Football final

Kerry are out of the Electric Ireland All Ireland Minor Football Championship.

The last four saw them go down to Derry at Cusack Park in Mullingar by 1-13 to 1-12.

The first goal chance of the game came after a minute, Kerry keeper Kacper Robak getting down smartly to keep his goal intact. The Kingdom went up the other end and pointed through Michael Horan. Derry didn't pass up their next goal opportunity, casual passing in the Kerry defence being punished as Derry took possession and netted. They weren't in front for long however as the Kingdom went right up the other end for a goal of their own. An effort on the posts dropped short and Eoin O'Flaherty beat the Derry netminder to the ball mid air, flicking home. Derry were level, 1-1 apiece after 8 minutes. An entertaining game continued, and Gearoid White pointed Kerry in front from a free on the quarter hour mark. Derry then equalised once more. Eanna Murphy had the Kingdom back in front but yet again Derry hit right back. It was 1-3 each after 18 minutes. A 24th minute Gearoid White meant Kerry were ahead by a single point. Ben Murphy doubled that advantage 3 minutes later, Eoin O'Flaherty quickly adding to that lead. A 4th point in as many minutes had the Kingdom 4 clear. Derry very nearly cut that gap to the minimum but a Kacper Robak double save kept Derry out. Derry pointed again before the break and at the short whistle it was 1-7 to 1-4.

3 successive Derry points brought them level within 4 minutes of the restart. Jack Joy then kicked Kerry back in front, 1-8 to 1-7 after 35 minutes. Gearoid White doubled that lead in the 39th minute as Kerry looked to have weathered the Derry storm. However, Kacper Robak was called into action soon after to save and deny Derry a second goal. Derry made it a 1 point game at the 3/4 stage; 1-9 to 1-8. Seconds later it was 1-9 apiece, Gearoid White then giving the Kingdom a slight advantage. 11 minutes from time Derry pointed to make it 1-10 each. They then went a point to the good before quickly doubling the advantage; 1-12 to 1-10 with 9 minutes remaining. A Joey McCarthy point from a free saw Kerry halve the deficit with 5 minutes remaining. The gap was back up to 3 with 3 minutes to go. Midway through 3 added on minutes Kerry moved within a point but Derry saw it out to progress to the decider.

Kerry manager Wayne Quillinan

