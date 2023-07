Kerry are one game away from another All-Ireland Final against Dublin.

The defending champions face Derry in Croke Park at 4.

The winners will play Dublin who got the better of Monaghan on a 1-17 to 0-13 scoreline.

Today's second Semi-Final between Kerry and Derry will be live on Radio Kerry

