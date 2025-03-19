Kerry Face Crucial Final League Game Against Galway

The Kerry senior footballers head to Galway this Sunday for the final round of the Allianz National Football League, where the stakes couldn't be higher.

A win for Kerry could see them claim a league final place, but it depends on Dublin and Donegal losing, with scoring difference then coming into play.

However, a defeat could send Jack O'Connor's side down to Division Two, if both Armagh and Tyrone win their matches.

Even a draw would leave Kerry in a precarious position, with the possibility of a four-way tie between Kerry, Armagh, Tyrone, and Mayo—all sitting on seven points.

Radio Kerry Sports, in association with McElligott’s Listowel Road Tralee, will bring you live coverage from Pearse Stadium, with throw-in at 3:45 PM.

