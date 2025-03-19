Advertisement
Sport

Mar 19, 2025 13:34 By brendan
Kerry Face Crucial Final League Game Against Galway
Kerry GAA Manager Jack O'Connor. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
The Kerry senior footballers head to Galway this Sunday for the final round of the Allianz National Football League, where the stakes couldn't be higher.

A win for Kerry could see them claim a league final place, but it depends on Dublin and Donegal losing, with scoring difference then coming into play.

However, a defeat could send Jack O'Connor's side down to Division Two, if both Armagh and Tyrone win their matches.

Even a draw would leave Kerry in a precarious position, with the possibility of a four-way tie between Kerry, Armagh, Tyrone, and Mayo—all sitting on seven points.

Radio Kerry Sports, in association with McElligott’s Listowel Road Tralee, will bring you live coverage from Pearse Stadium, with throw-in at 3:45 PM.

Find out this Sunday on Radio Kerry, with coverage of Kerry vs Galway brought to you in association with McElligott’s Kia – Aftersales Dealer of the Year 2024 and home of the award-winning Kia range in Kerry. New Kia Store now open at Listowel Road Tralee. Visit MCE.ie.

