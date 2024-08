Bohemians have knocked Kerry FC out of the Sports Direct FAI Cup.

They won 4-2 on penalties in Tralee in Round 3 after a 2-2 draw.

Ramona Keogh and John Drummey describe the drama of the penalty shootout



Kerry FC Men’s U17s won 2-1 at Shamrock Rovers while the U14s drew 4-4 away to Klub Kildare.