Kerry exit All-Ireland minor football championship

Kerry have failed to make it into the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship final.

The Kingdom went down to Mayo by 1-8 to 0-9 Mayo in the last four in O’Connor Park while in the other semi-final Galway defeated Derry 2-9 to 1-11.

Mayo had the opening point after 4 minutes but Darragh O'Connor levelled for the Kingdom after 7 minutes. A free from Cormac Dillon had Kerry in front and Donagh O'Sullivan quickly doubled that advantage; Kerry 0-3 Mayo 0-1 after 9 minutes. Mayo goaled in the 18th minute, somewhat against the run of play. A free from distance dropped short. Ronan Clarke gathered the ball, worked away his inside and rounded 2 defenders before netting. That spurred Kerry into action once more. They immediately responded with an Odhran Ferris point to make it all square once more. Cormac Dillon and Paddy Lane both pointed as Kerry went ahead by 6 points to 1-1. Kerry lost Donagh O'Sullivan to a black card in the 24th minute, the resultant free going over for a point. That halved the deficit and Mayo equalised 2 minutes out from half time. The Westerners were now in charge and proceeded to take the lead in the closing seconds of the period, putting over 2 quick points. At half-time it was Kerry 0-6 Mayo 1-5.

Mayo went 3 clear 4 minutes into the second half. Kerry then had the chance to draw level but Paddy Lane spurned the opportunity, being denied in a one on one by the Mayo keeper.

Substitute Darragh O'Connor finally got the first Kerry score of the period but Mayo went up the other end to make it 1-7 to 0-7 after 42 minutes. Mayo then led by 4 in the 46ht minute. Donagh O'Sullivan cut that gap to 3 approaching the closing 10 minutes. Inside the final 3 minutes Mayo went back in front by 4. The Mayo keeper was called into action again in added on time, producing another decent save. While Kerry pulled one point back they got no closer and exit the Championship.

Kerry manager James Costello