David and Paudie Clifford both found the net as Kerry beat Limerick by 2-23 to 6 points in gaelic football's McGrath Cup.

The game took place lastnight in Austin Stack Park in what was the first game of the new Jack O'Connor era.

Jack named a full strength squad to play Limerick and Kerry came away with the victory.

Tim Moynihan spoke to Jack after the game on his thoughts: