Kerry duo named in Ireland squad

Rap Buivydas of Garveys Tralee Warriors and Jordan Blount of Flexachem KCYMS both played for are both named in the Ireland squad for forthcoming World Cup 2027

Pre-Qualifiers.

Ireland are away to Switzerland on Thursday week, then at Azerbaijan the following Sunday.

Advertisement

Ireland are second in Group A behind leaders Switzerland.

Basketball Ireland press release:

Ireland head coach Mark Keenan has announced an 18 man extended squad ahead of next week's FIBA Basketball World Cup European Pre-Qualifiers away to Switzerland on Thursday, February 20th at 18:30, before a trip to Baku to take on Azerbaijan on Sunday, February 23rd at 13:00.

Advertisement

Kyle Hosford ends his international retirement to return to the squad for the first time since 2022. Taiwo Badmus is included after missing out on the wins against Kosovo and Azerbaijan in November, while Eamonn Joyce - who made his debut in last summer's friendlies against Guatemala and Armenia in Los Angeles- receives his first competitive call-up.

Ireland will enter the window in second place in Group A behind leaders Switzerland with a 2-2 record following a 91-67 win over Azerbaijan, followed by 91-85 success against Kosovo in the space of four days in November, keeping their hopes of qualifying for the next phase for the first time alive. The top three in Group A, B and C will advance to the second phase of qualifying along with the best ranked second place team from the three brackets. Switzerland go into the game unbeaten at 4-0, winning our previous meeting 86-63 at the National Basketball Arena in February 2024.

Speaking as he announced his extended squad for the latest qualifying fixtures, Ireland head coach Mark Keenan said: "We've been looking forward to this window since the final buzzer went against Kosovo back in November and I'm delighted with the squad I've been able to announce today. Obviously Kyle (Hosford) coming back in will be something that people will focus on and it's great to be able to call on a player with his experience, a former captain, in another must win situation such as this. Having Taiwo (Badmus) available again after injury is another big boost though and I'm excited to call Eamonn (Joyce) back in after his made his debut for us in the summer."

Advertisement

"We know Switzerland very well and beating them on their own patch is a huge challenge, but it's one that we will meet head on and embrace the opportunity we have to qualify for the next phase of this compeition for the first time. We always take these windows one game at a time, so we will see how we come out of the game on Thursday week and then start looking ahead to another tough game in the shape of Azerbaijan," added Keenan.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Pre-Qualifying Fixtures:

Switzerland v Ireland, Thursday February 20th, Fribourg, 18:30 (Live on TG4 Player)

Azerbaijan v Ireland, Sunday February 23rd, Baku, 13:00 (Live on TG4 Player)

Extended Ireland Squad:

Advertisement

Adrian O’Sullivan (Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU), Conor Quinn (Belfast Star) Eamonn Joyce (Wolmirstedt, Germany), David Lehane (UCC Demons), James Gormley (Griffith College Éanna), James Hannigan (UCC Demons), John Carroll (EJ Sligo All-Stars), Jordan Blount (Flexachem KCYMS Killorglin), Matt Treacy (Snaefell, Iceland), Neal Quinn (Aix Maurienne Savoie Basket, France), Nosayaba Aidan Igiehon, (Joels Dublin Lions), Paul Dick (Killester), Rapolas Buivydas (Garveys Tralee Warriors), Roy Downey (Energywise Ireland Neptune), Seán Flood (London Lions, United Kingdom), Sean Jenkins (Griffith College Éanna), Taiwo Badmus (Valur Reykjavik, Iceland), Kyle Hosford (UCC Demons).