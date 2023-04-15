Kerry duo make Ireland squad

Kerry duo Aivaras Uosis and Joashua Osayanrhion are in the Ireland squad for the FIBA U18 Men’s European Championships.

The Tralee Magic pair and their team-mates will face Netherlands, Estonia, Ukraine, Romania and Kosovo in the group phase of the ‘B’ Division in Portugal from July 21st-30th.

The squad has been trimmed to 12 following a second-place finish in the Four Nations tournament in Cardiff, where Ireland defeated Scotland and Wales before suffering defeat against England.

Uosis will captain the side after a strong domestic season which saw him gain minutes for Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, as well as picking up an U20 National League title with the club.

‘It’s beyond exciting to be a part of this team with such talented players,’ said Uosis. ‘The work we’ve put in will continue now after what we have learned from the Four Nations. I’m really looking forward to representing Ireland again at the FIBA European Championships in Portugal this year.’

He is one of five players selected who will compete at the signature event for a second year in succession at this level. Tony Ezeonu, Jack Kehoe, Daniel Carberry and Joseph Badejo also return from a team who finished in 20th position a year ago.

Three players have also successfully transitioned from the FIBA U16 Men’s European Championship team of 2022, forward’s Jakub Malecki, Joshua Osayanrhion and Declan Gbinigie played a large number of minutes in that competition last year so know what it takes to compete at this higher level.

Blue Demons BC’s Daryl Cuff, Rory O’Flynn of Ballincollig and Leo Byrne, who plies his trade with Alvik Basket in Sweden make the grade having been a part of the U17 pathway programme previously.

6’8” forward Victor Okojie of BC Taurus is the only player selected yet to feature at a FIBA European Championship at any level. Okojie made his presence felt on the boards against both Wales and Scotland at the Four Nations and will be eyeing up more of the same in Portugal.

‘This is always the toughest part of the programme,’ said head coach Paul Kelleher. ‘Players who make it so far, have worked tirelessly and not selected. There have been some really good players who have been left behind. Not only good players, but wonderful young men also. And it’s sad to see them not achieve what they have worked so hard for. In turn, we have a talented group now. A lot more experience having come through both the U16 and U18 European Championships last year. That learning and experience will hopefully stand well for this group.’ he added.

Ireland squad: Joseph Badejo, Leo Byrne, Daniel Carberry, Daryl Cuff, Tony Ezeonu, Declan Gbinigie, Jack Kehoe, Jakub Malecki, Rory O’Flynn, Victor Okojie, Joashua Osayanrhion, Aivaras Uosis.