Bobsleigh Dream and Quivers Magic have booked their places in the Sporting Press OnLine Edition Irish Oaks final.

Bobsleigh Dream won the second semi-final for Willie Joe Murphy, Gneeveguilla while Quivers Magic was third in the opening semi-final for PJ and Charles Sugrue, Portmagee.

At Curraheen Park Kinturk Road won race 9 for Frank Thornton, Listowel.