There was a Kerry winner in each of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby semi-finals.

Denis Murphy’s Callaway Pro Am and Ballymac Finn for Liam Dowling were both victorious on their way to qualifying for the final next Saturday.

Russmur Pat won at Curraheen Park for Rathmore’s Jeremiah Murphy while Fire Height Mane was first in Limerick for Brendan Maunsell of Abbeydorney.