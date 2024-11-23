Kerry duo in unchanged Ireland squad

Ireland head coach Mark Keenan has named an unchanged 12-man squad - including Jordan Blount (Flexachem KCYMS Killorglin) and Rapolas Buivydas (Garvey’s Tralee Warriors) - for Sunday’s FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Pre-Qualifiers game with Kosovo at the National Basketball Arena.

Ireland defeated Azerbaijan 91-67 on Thursday and all players have reported a clean bill of health. James Gormley and James Hannigan remain with the squad on a reserve list.

Ireland are second in Group A, with a 1-2 record, but must win on Sunday to keep qualification hopes alive, with only the group winners and the best runner-up from three groups advancing to the second round. Kosovo are third in the Group A standings with a 1-2 record and lost 75-43 away in Switzerland on Thursday.

Ireland lost 83-76 to Kosovo in Prishtina in the previous encounter between the sides and head coach Mark Keenan is fully aware of the task at hand. “This is another massive game and one we have to win to keep in contention to qualify. The lads put in a huge performance on Thursday and naturally that has given us great confidence and it’s always a relief when your players come through unscathed too, meaning we have a full squad to choose from. There has been competition for places in training, which is brilliant, as we push to raise our level again for Kosovo. We know them well having played them in Prishtina last February, which was a very close contest, and we have been studying their recent game with Switzerland to be as best prepared as we can be come Sunday”, Keenan said.

Sean Flood, who captains the side and picked up 28 points last time out, added: “Our supporters were amazing against Azerbaijan on Thursday. The game is heading for a sell out and having a packed National Basketball Arena on Sunday is huge for us, as getting that backing from the stands really drives us on. We’ve been working really hard in training and we’re confident we can get the win we need.”

Ireland’s game with Kosovo tips off at 5pm and is live on TG4, while limited spectator tickets are available to purchase here.

Ireland 12-Man Squad:

Adrian O’Sullivan (Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU), Conor Quinn (Belfast Star), David Lehane (UCC Demons), John Carroll (EJ Sligo All-Stars), Jordan Blount (Flexachem KCYMS Killorglin), Matt Treacy (Ibersol C.B Tarragona, Spain), Neal Quinn (Aix Maurienne Savoie Basket, France), Aidan Igiehon, (Joels Dublin Lions), Paul Dick (Killester), Rapolas Buivydas (Garvey’s Tralee Warriors), Roy Downey (Energywise Ireland Neptune), Seán Flood (London Lions, United Kingdom).

Ireland Squad Reserve List:

James Gormley (Griffith College Éanna), James Hannigan (UCC Demons)

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Pre-Qualifiers Fixtures:

Sunday 24t August 2024

Ireland v Kosovo, National Basketball Arena, 5pm (Live on TG4)

Thursday 20th February 2025

Switzerand v Ireland, tip off tbc, (Live on TG4)

Sunday 23rd February 2025

Azerbaijan v Ireland, tip off tbc, (Live on TG4)

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Pre-Qualifiers Results:

Thursday 21st November 2024

Ireland 91-67 Azerbaijan

Sunday 25th February 2024

Ireland 63-86 Switzerland

Thursday 22nd February 2024

Kosovo 83-76 Ireland