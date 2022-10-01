Kerry & Dublin Legends Pay Tribute To The Late Brian Mullins

Former Kerry midfielder, Sean Walsh has paid tribute to Brian Mullins, who died on Friday at the age of 68 after a short illness.

The Kerins O'Rahillys man described Mullins as being tough and very mobile on the pitch.

Sean Walsh spoke to John Drummey.

Also speaking to John Drummey, Brian Mullins' former midfield partner, Bernard Brogan, described the four-time All Ireland winner as a “colossus”.

Tommy Drumm and Barney Rock spoke to John Duggan to pay tribute to their former Dublin teammate Brian Mullins.