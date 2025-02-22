Kerry draw with Cobh; Kingdom underage sides play today

Kerry FC have drawn in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division.

The Kingdom’s game at Cobh ended nil all.

Ivan Hurley reports

Kerry FC were in high spirits coming into this one after last week’s opening-day win over Finn Harps in Mounthawk Park. Kerry FC League of Ireland debut goals from Joe Adams and Niall Brookwell were enough to seal the three points last time out, although a red card in last week’s game would mean Joe Adams would have to sit this one out.

Games between Kerry FC and the Rams in Cobh have always been tight affairs over the past two years and include a 2-0 win for the Kingdom last season in the first round of the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup.

Cobh also picked up a win in the opening weekend after three goals in the final twelve minutes of the game, which earned them a 3-2 win in the Marketsfield against Treaty United. Cobh are one of the favourites to earn promotion this season and wanted to put out a statement performance in their opening home game of the season, it was Kerry’s job to make the homecoming an unenjoyable one.

FIRST HALF

Cobh had the first opportunity of the game as Barry Coffey’s free kick went over the crossbar from a decent enough distance from the goal. Coffey scored a hat trick in his last game against Kerry FC, which was for Cork City, so keeping him quiet would be a tough task for the Kingdom.

Kerry FC were forced into an early substitution as Ryan Kelliher was replaced by Cian Brosnan. Kelliher pulled up when chasing a backward pass. Conor McCarthy was quick to react and decided to bring him off with the fear of doing further damage.

Cobh created the better chances in the opening forty-five minutes as Cian Bargary was next to have an effort on goal. His shot on the right side of the area was low and hard but was directed straight into the side netting.

Twenty minutes in, and although Cobh had the better chances, Tim-Oliver Hiemer in the Kerry FC goal had very little to do. He was then called into action to make a fantastic save and keep out Cian Murphy. A good first test for Hiemer as it was evident he would be busy for the duration of the game. Jonas Hakkinen followed up shortly after with another chance, but his headed effort went just over the crossbar.

Half an hour into the first half, Kerry FC had a genuine shout for a penalty. New man Carl Mujaguzi was played in behind and was taken down by a tumbling Cobh Ramblers defender. Despite the huge protests, referee Darragh White did not hesitate in giving a goal kick, which resulted in a yellow card for Ronan Teahan for his bemusement at the decision. Bemusement which was shared by many in St. Colman’s Park.

Cian Murphy was in again with just a few minutes left in the first half, but his header was directed over the bar. Kerry FC had a chance of their own before the whistle was blown, as a scramble in the area led to an opportunity opening up for Ronan Teahan, whose shot was blocked superbly to clear away the pressure in added time. Cobh would be the happier of the two sides going into the dressing room at half time but if the penalty decision went in the way of Kerry FC, we could have been looking at a nail-biting second forty-five.

SECOND HALF

Tim Oliver-Hiemer was back in action early on in the second half as he did well to prevent another goal-bound effort from Cian Murphy. Cobh were in once again a few minutes later as a flashing header hit the top of the crossbar and went out for a goal kick. Cobh were doing all the right things, but the execution was just not there.

Kerry had their first chance of the second half through Daniel Okwute, whose effort was saved by Timothy Martin. Martin was called into action just a short few minutes later as Cian Brosnan’s fantastic first-time effort outside the area was low and hard, but Martin was there to get down and prevent the home side from conceding the first goal of the game.

Cobh had a goal chalked off for handball with twenty minutes to go. There was a lot of groaning when the decision went against the Rams, but on further inspection, it was evident that the right decision had been made.

Cobh had a couple more chances before the game ended, with efforts from Niall O’Keefe and Barry Coffey being close but just not enough to capture a win for the home side.

It ended in a stalemate, and a truly fantastic shift was put in by everyone wearing a Kerry FC jersey on the evening. From players to fans, everyone did their bit to hold on to the point and a great point on the road it was. Kerry FC now have two clean sheets in the opening two games of the season and are looking like a tough team to break down. They welcome Dundalk FC to Mounthawk Park next week for the first-ever meeting between the sides, which is sure to attract a huge atmosphere in Tralee next Friday night.

COBH RAMBLERS TEAM: 16. Timothy Martin, 4. Niall O’Keefe, 6. Shane Griffin (C), 7. Cian Bargary, 8. Barry Coffey, 9. Cian Murphy, 14. Cian Coleman, 18. Jonas Hakkinen 23. Shane Griffin, 38. Luka Le Bervet, 45. Samuel Bellis.

SUBS: Darragh Burke, David Bošnjak, John O’Donovan, Jason Abbott, Brendan Frahill, Evan Deasy, James O’Leary, Nolan Evers, Dale Holland

KERRY FC TEAM: 1. Tim Oliver-Hiemer, 2. Alex Dunne, 5. Chris McQueen, 15. Kevin Williams, 3. Sean O’Connell, 28. Niall Brookwell, 6. Carl Mujaguzi, 7. Sean McGrath (C), 11. Daniel Okwute, 9. Ryan Kelliher, 8. Ronan Teahan.

SUBS: Mathyas Randriamamy, Oran Crowe, Kennedy Amechi, Luke Palmer, Cian Brosnan, Finn Barrett, Theo Farquharson, Steven Stanic-Floody, Robert Keane.

Kerry manager Conor McCarthy

Treaty United hammered Athlone Town by five goals to nil.

Dundalk picked up their second successive win with a 1-nil defeat of Finn Harps.

Reigning champions Shelbourne are two from two in this season's SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division.

Mipo Odubeko was on the mark in their 1-nil win over Waterford at the RSC.

Elsewhere, Galway United beat St Pat's 2-1 while Drogheda United were 3-nil winners at home to Sligo Rovers.

At the Ryan McBride Brandywell, Derry City beat Bohemians by a goal to nil.

Today:

Underage League Of Ireland

Games at 2

Men’s U20 - Home to Cork City

Men’s U15 - Home to Cork City

Women’s U17 - Away to Cork City in Mayfield