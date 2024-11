Cheap Sandwiches for Tralee's Bark Wahlberg Syndicate was beaten into second place in last night's Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby at Shelbourne Park.

Going from Trap 3 the Kerry-owned dog lost out to Bocko's Diamond by a length.

The other Kerry-owned dog, Callaway Knegare for Brosna’s Field Sports Syndicate ran from Trap 1 and finished a further length back in third.

The winning time over the 550 distance was 29:25 seconds.