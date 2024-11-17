Kerry dogs into Irish Derby final

Cheap Sandwiches and Callaway Knegare have both qualified for the final of the BoyleSports Irish Derby, finishing 1st and 2nd in their respective semi-finals.

The final at Shelbourne Park next Saturday will see Callaway Knegare in trap 1 for Brosna’s Field Sports syndicate, with Cheap Sandwiches going from trap 3 for Tralee’s Bark Wahlberg syndicate.

Knockeen Dazzler won race 9 at Shelbourne Park for Daniel O’Rahilly, Castleisland while first in the opener at Limerick was Daleroad Poppy for Lixnaw’s Thomas and John O’Keeffe.