Kerry dogs into Irish Derby final

Nov 17, 2024 09:46 By radiokerrysport
Cheap Sandwiches and Callaway Knegare have both qualified for the final of the BoyleSports Irish Derby, finishing 1st and 2nd in their respective semi-finals.

The final at Shelbourne Park next Saturday will see Callaway Knegare in trap 1 for Brosna’s Field Sports syndicate, with Cheap Sandwiches going from trap 3 for Tralee’s Bark Wahlberg syndicate.

Knockeen Dazzler won race 9 at Shelbourne Park for Daniel O’Rahilly, Castleisland while first in the opener at Limerick was Daleroad Poppy for Lixnaw’s Thomas and John O’Keeffe.

