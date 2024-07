Three Kerry dogs are the favourites to win the €20,000 prize in tonight's Final of the Boylesports Champion Stakes at Shelbourne Park.

Such is the competitive nature of the contest that the layers have even struggled to nominate a favourite with Daleroad Duke, Carmac King and Knockeen Dazzler all disputing proceedings at the top of the market, while Superfast Gorden is just behind the trio.

It will be the 7th race on the card going off at 9.21.