Kerry discover Championship opponents

Kerry have been drawn in Group 2 of the Glen Dimplex Intermediate Championship.

They're to face Kildare, Down and Carlow.

The Championship begins on Saturday May 31st; Kerry will play Carlow.

Group 1: Westmeath, Meath, Offaly, Antrim.

Senior Championship

Group 1 is made up of Cork, Tipperary, Limerick, Wexford, Clare

Group 2 sets Galway, Dublin, Waterford, Derry, Kilkenny as competitors

The Championship begins on Saturday, May 24th, where Cork will face Limerick, Galway will take on Dublin, Clare will play Wexford and Derry take on Kilkenny.

The Glen Dimplex Premier Junior Championship features a single group of six teams: Armagh, Laois, Louth, Roscommon, Tyrone, and Wicklow.

The action begins on Saturday, May 24th, when Roscommon will play Armagh, Louth will face Tyrone, and Laois will play Wicklow.