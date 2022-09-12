Advertisement
Sport

Kerry derby to kick off Superleague season

Sep 12, 2022 12:09 By radiokerrysport
Kerry derby to kick off Superleague season Kerry derby to kick off Superleague season
REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY Basketball Ireland InsureMyVan.ie and MissQuote.ie National League Fixtures Announced 12/9/2022 Defending InsureMyVan.ie Super League champions Garvey's Tralee Warriors begin the defence of their title against Flexachem KCYMS - Pictured is Garvey's Tralee Warriors Andrée Michelsson, De’Ondre Jackson, head coach John Dowling and Darragh O'Hanlon at Blennerville Windmill, County Kerry. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie
Share this article

There is a big Kerry derby on the opening weekend of National Basketball action as fixtures were released this morning.

Defending Insuremyvan.ie Mens Superleague Champions Garveys Tralee Warriors welcome Killorglins Flexachem KCYMS to the complex on Saturday, October 1st, with a 7:30 tip off time.

At the same time in the Mens First Division, Scotts Lakers St Pauls welcome Limerick Sport Eagles to Killarney, while earlier at 2, Killarney Cougars are away to SETU Carlow.

Advertisement

While St Pauls Killarney make their first steps into the MissQuote.ie Womens Division One with an away trip to Kilkenny to face Marble City Hawks at 7

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus