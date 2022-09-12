Kerry derby to kick off Superleague season

There is a big Kerry derby on the opening weekend of National Basketball action as fixtures were released this morning.

Defending Insuremyvan.ie Mens Superleague Champions Garveys Tralee Warriors welcome Killorglins Flexachem KCYMS to the complex on Saturday, October 1st, with a 7:30 tip off time.

At the same time in the Mens First Division, Scotts Lakers St Pauls welcome Limerick Sport Eagles to Killarney, while earlier at 2, Killarney Cougars are away to SETU Carlow.

While St Pauls Killarney make their first steps into the MissQuote.ie Womens Division One with an away trip to Kilkenny to face Marble City Hawks at 7