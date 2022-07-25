Advertisement
Sport

Kerry defender looking forward to something special as Sam Maguire returns to the county

Jul 25, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrysport
Kerry defender looking forward to something special as Sam Maguire returns to the county
Kerry defender Graham O’Sullivan is looking forward to something special this evening when Sam Maguire returns to the county.

The homecoming for the 2022 All-Ireland Senior football champions takes place in Tralee from 5, then Killarney at 8.

O’Sullivan has been sharing what it's been like since the final whistle yesterday

Fellow Kingdom player Brian Ó Beaglaíoch has praised the role of defensive coach Paddy Tally, calling him a big addition to the set-up.

Ó Beaglaíoch has been reflecting on their succes

Kerry player Adrian Spillane has been enjoying the celebrations

Sport

Kerry Racing News

Jul 25, 2022 16:07
