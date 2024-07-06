Kerry Defeat Meath To Reach All-Ireland Semi-Final

Kerry are through to the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Semi-Final after a dominant second half-performance secured victory over Meath at Austin Stack Park.

Kerry led by 0-3 to no score after 13 minutes with points from play coming from Mary O’Connell, Danielle O’Leary and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Meath came into it with points from full-forward Marian Farrelly and one each from Ciara Smith and Emma Duggan.

The home side trailed by 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time.

Kerry scored seven unanswered points at the start of the second half to open a five point lead.

The scores came from two Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh frees as well as two points from Siofra O’Shea and Anna Galvin and Danielle O’Leary with one each.

Meath wing-back Niamh Gallogly halted Kerry’s gallop for a moment with a point from play before Emma Dineen fisted over to reopen a six point lead with 14 minutes to go.

Niamh Carmody extended Kerry’s lead to seven points before Vickie Wall marked her return from the Irish Rugby 7s set-up with a point after 40 minutes.

There were further Kerry scores from Siofra O’Shea and two more Emma Dineen for the Kingdom and only one additional point from Meath’s Emma Duggan but it wasn’t enough to stop the hosts.

Kerry are through to the Semi-Final in two weeks time.

Final Score: Kerry 0-16 Meath 0-08.