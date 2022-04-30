Kerry defeat Meath in Joe McDonagh Cup

It’s back to back wins in the Joe McDonagh Cup for Kerry.

The Kingdom were victors over Meath in Tralee by 6-25 to 0-13.

What a start it was for the Kingdom as 2 goals from Shane Conway and another by Colin Walsh had them in control by 3 goals to 3 points after 4 minutes. Mike O'Halloran and Ronan Gilsenan describe those goalscoring minutes That set the platform for victory, with Kerry 9 up after 1/4 of an hour. That advantage was extended to 12 at 3-8 to 0-5 ten minutes from half-time. At the break the gap was twelve; 3-10 to 7 points.

As expected Kerry pulled further away on the scoreboard and within ten minutes of the second half, with 9 different scores on the day at that stage, the Kingdom were ahead by 3-16 to 9 points. Maurice O'Connor then goaled for Kerry, repeating the trick two minutes later to make it 5-16 to 0-10. Niall Mulcahy had the 6th Kerry goal in the final minute of regulation time.

Also today in the Joe McDonagh Cup Antrim recorded a third successive win, beating Carlow 2-22 to 1-22.