Kerry defeat Derry

Feb 9, 2025 14:50 By radiokerrysport
Kerry defeat Derry
Kerry have their first win of the season in Allianz Hurling League Division 2.

At Austin Stack Park, Tralee they overcame Derry 5-20 to 1-12.

After Derry opened the scoring with 2 points the Kingdom took over. Kerry hit 9 in a row and after 20 mins led at Kerry 0-9 Derry 0-2. Derry scored back to back points before Sean Brosnan netted for the Kingdom. Oisin Maunsell then goaled and Kerry's half time advantage was 2-12 to 0-4.

The opening score of the second period saw Oisin Maunsell hit the net again. 44 mins in it was Kerry 3-13 Derry 0-8. Goal number 4 for Kerry arrived in the 50th minute, Shane Conway the scorer. 3 minutes later Sean Brosnan had his second goal of the encounter. The Kerry margin of victory at the end was 20.

Kerry manager John Griffin

Meanwhile in Division 1B, Waterford got the better of Laois by 1-27 to 20 points.

Offaly smashed Antrim 2-26 to 17 points and Dublin squeezed past Westmeath 1-22 to 18 points.

