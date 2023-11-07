Kerry County Championship team of 21st century revealed

Garvey’s Supervalu in association with Kerry GAA has revealed the senior football county championship team of the century.

45 players were shortlisted but, as expected, the final fifteen was dominated by Dr Crokes and South Kerry as both teams won a combined 12 county championships over the 22 years. The sole representative outside of those two teams was Dara Ó Cinnéide of An Ghaeltacht who took the full forward spot, having helped his club to winning two county finals in 2001 and 2003. Colm ‘Gooch’ Cooper edged out current Kerry star and nominee David Clifford to secure the number 13 position, having won eight county finals over an 18 year period, a record only matched by fellow Dr Crokes man Eoin Brosnan who secured the centre back position.

Team Of The 21st Century

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2. Stephen O’Sullivan (South Kerry)

3. Mike Maloney (Dr Crokes)

4. Killian Young (South Kerry)

5. Denis ‘Shine’ O’Sullivan (South Kerry)

6. Eoin Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

7. Shane Myers (Dr Crokes)

8. Bryan Sheehan (South Kerry)

9. Johnny Buckley)

10. Kieran O’Leary (Dr Crokes)

11. Declan O’Sullivan (South Kerry)

12. Brian Looney (Dr Crokes)

13. Colm ‘Gooch’ Cooper (Dr Crokes)

14. Dara Ó Cinnéide (An Ghaeltacht)

15. Maurice Fitzgerald (South Kerry)

1. Shane Murphy

The innovator of the targeted Kick out Shane won 3 successive Kerry SFC medals in his first three seasons with Dr. Crokes. He became one of the top shot stoppers in the championship as well as becoming one of the first keepers have the ability to read the play before he launched his pinpoint kick out to players in space. Shane also won two Munster Club SFC titles before claiming an All-Ireland Club SFC medal after a defeat of Slaughtneil in the 2017 final.

2. Stephen O’Sullivan

Charged with marking oppositions top forward in the finals of 2004,2005,2006, O’Sullivan took no prisoners as a no nonsense old school defender whose first job was always to defend. The Skellig Rangers player picked up an All-Ireland medal with Kerry in 2000 and won his FOURTH County Senior Championship medal with South Kerry in 2009 when he captained the side to victory over Dr. Crokes in an epic final

3. Mike Maloney

One of the most consistent County Championship Full backs of the last 22 years. Played his first final in 2005, a defeat to South Kerry, played his last final 14 years later in 2019 a defeat to current champions East Kerry but what he did in between defines a phenomenal career, 6 county titles, two Munster titles and 1 all-Ireland club final win and he done it all with a smile.

4. Killian Young

Won three county titles in 2006, 09 and 2015, losing one along the way. Of course, also a great career with Kerry winning 4 All-Ireland’s, 9 Munster titles and 2 national leagues. Perhaps his performances in the 2015 win were the greatest of all. Tasked with the man marking job of James O’Donoghue. Young’s leadership saw him pop up for a late equalizing point before SK went on to win the 2015 final in Extra time.

5. Denis ‘Shine’ O’Sullivan

Behind all the great names of South Kerry players from 2004 to 2006, one shone brightest of them all. From Picking up player of the game awards to picking up breaking ball from the midfield battles the diminutive figure always wore his heart of his sleeve. One of the all-time great county championship defenders who did not go on to play for Kerry but his career is far from over as he still plays with his club Dromid Pearses along with his with his son and Kerry minor footballer Donnagh.

In fact, he hopes to add another South Kerry Championship medal to his haul in a few weeks’ time. In 2006 won an All-Ireland Junior title with Kerry defeating Roscommon.

6. Eoin Brosnan

A brilliant 18-year career playing county championship football from 2000 when he won his first county final to 2018, coming on as a sub to win his last, winning eight titles with Dr. Croke’s in total, what a man. He also has a Cork Senior County Championship medal but just the one. Eoin of course picked up some silverware too with Kerry along the way. He Morphed from a talented forward into a talented centre back later in his career with Dr. Croke’s, one of the most versatile players ever to play with the club.

7. Shane Myers

Shane Meyers was another unsung hero until today perhaps of that great Dr Croke’s team of the 2010’s. Mostly at left half back, he played in four finals and won four finals in a row from 2010, ’11. ’12, 13. Defeating Mid Kerry, Dingle and Austin Stacks twice along the way.

8. Bryan Sheehan

A Brilliant career with Kerry with a haul of five All-Ireland's, 9 Munster titles, 3 national leagues, 1 all-star but today’s it’s about the county championship performances and at midfield he was masterful, taking home five county titles with South Kerry. Popped up in the 2015 final to score the all-important goal to earn SK victory over Killarney Legion. A clubman who never left his district down.

Bryan is still playing for St Mary’s and yes Still kicking points from all over the field to a new legion of social media fans.

9. Johnny Buckley

Maybe it was the red head, the big hands or the ability to battle to the end but Johnny Buckley lorded midfield for Dr. Crokes during their epic journey of the 2010’s. He has a whopping 7 Kerry County championships. He has also won 5 Munster club titles between 2006 and 2018 as well as a distinguished career with Kerry.

10. Kieran O’Leary

Another Dr. Croke’s legend, Kieran O’Leary beats nominees Denis O’Dwyer and Darren O’Sullivan to win the number 10 jersey of the team of the century. This man is perhaps under the radar with his achievements. 7 Kerry County Championships - 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018 and also hauled three All-Ireland’s with Kerry along the way. Has given and continues to give a great service to his club Dr. Crokes. A true County championship performer

11. Declan O’Sullivan

At centre forward, when a game needed to be taken by the scruff of the neck, Declan O’Sullivan was your man. We all know a legend of Kerry football winning five all-Ireland’s, but he was equally passionate when it came to club and district. After garnering minor and under-21 county titles with South Kerry, he went on to become a star at senior level, hauling four county titles in total at centre forward. It was his fisted point that was the difference in the 2009 final.

12. Brian Looney

Has there been a more consistent county championship player in the last 20 years than Brian Looney. The first name on the Dr. Crokes team sheet, his longevity down to his superb fitness. Brian played with the Kerry minor team in 2004 and won an All-Ireland at under 21 in 2008. He was the winning captain of the 2010 championship side and went on to collect half a dozen more medals. Still playing and now described as a veteran – Scored 1-2 in his teams last game of this season’s championship. Still going strong.

13. Colm Cooper

Eight senior county titles from our next player who started life as a small 17-year-old in 2000 winning his first medal and winning his 8th, 18 years later in 2018. But what a journey in between for club and county. Far too many accolade to read out but more importantly it is the memories of Colm the Gooch Cooper that will live long in the memories and the inspiration he passed onto the next generation of players.

14. Dara O’Cinneide

From a small club in West Kerry that dared to dream big this man came to centre stage at the start of the 21st century. Winning two out of three county finals with An Ghaeltacht in 2001 and 2003 beating Austin Stacks and Laune Rangers. Dara O Cinnede starred at full forward and helped to bring his club almost to all-Ireland glory in 2004, losing out to Caltra.

15. Maurice Fitzgerald

They say things are worth waiting for and at a young age of 35 Maurice Fitzgerald who had won every accolade there was finally won a Senior County Championship medal helping SK in 2004. At that stage he had togged out for his district for 17 seasons. He went on to win two more in 05 and 06. His leadership, his modesty, his willingness to show example from the front inspired a generation of footballers to wanted to be the next Maurice Fitz and apparently, he was a pretty good free taker as well. An Iconic figure of our game in the Iconic number 15 jersey.