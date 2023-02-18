Advertisement
Sport

Kerry could gain automatic entry to Senior Hurling Championship

Feb 18, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Kerry will gain automatic entry to the Munster Senior Hurling Championship if they win the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The motion has been passed at Congress, carried with a 98.2% majority.

