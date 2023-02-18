Kerry could gain automatic entry to Senior Hurling Championship

Kerry will gain automatic entry to the Munster Senior Hurling Championship if they win the Joe McDonagh Cup.
The motion has been passed at Congress, carried with a 98.2% majority.
