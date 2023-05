Kerry's next game in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship has been confirmed for 3 o'clock on Saturday June 3rd.

The Kingdom will be away to Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The curain raiser will be the Tailteann Cup clash of Tipperary & Waterford at 1.

The other game in Kerry's Sam Maguire Cup group that weekend is on Sunday, with Mayo home to Louth from 2.