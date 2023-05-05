Advertisement
Kerry Colleges Track & Field Championships review

May 5, 2023 09:05 By radiokerrysport
At the Kerry Colleges Track & Field Championships Mercy Mounthawk won the AIB Shield for Best Boys School & also the Tarbert Comprehensive Shield for Best Girls School.

Almost 600 athletes from twenty schools from Kerry and West Limerick contested the Championships and some of the main individual achievements were:

Amanda Duyile (Junior Girls),Mercy Mounthawk–First in 100m & Long Jump.

Kevin O’Shea (Minor Boys), Mercy Mounthawk–First in 100m and Shot Putt, second in Long Jump.

Kieran O’Catháin (Junior Boys), Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne-First in 300m & Intermediate Shot Putt.

