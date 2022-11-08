Kerry clubs set to discover Munster semi-final opponents

Kerry clubs will this weekend discover their AIB Munster Club Football Championship semi-final opponents.

Senior champions Kerins O’Rahillys are to play Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) or The Nire (Waterford) at 1 o'clock on Sunday November 27th at a Kerry or Waterford venue. Éire Óg and The Nire meet in the Quarter-Final at 1.15 on Sunday in Cusack Park Ennis. This Saturday's Nemo Rangers versus Clonmel Commercials 1/4 final will be refereed by Brendan Griffin of Kerry.

An Ghaeltacht and Rathmore face off in the Kerry Intermediate final on Sunday and the winner will then take on Kildysart (Clare) or Kanturk (Cork) on Saturday November 26th at a Kerry or Cork venue from 1 o'clock. Cusack Park, Ennis is the venue at 1:15 this coming Saturday for Kildysart against Kanturk. Match referee is Seamus Mulvihill of Kerry.

In the Juniors Fossa or Listry will progress from Kerry on Saturday and advance to a clash with Castlemahon (Limerick) or Shamrocks (Waterford) in Limerick or Waterford at 1 on Saturday November 26th. Castlemahon and Shamrocks clash this Saturday at 1.15 in Feohanagh Castlemahon.