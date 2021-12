Rathmore will tonight become the first of 3 Kerry clubs to line out this weekend in Ladies Munster Club Football Finals.

The Senior B decider has them taking on Inch Rovers from Cork at 8 in Mallow.

Rathmore manager Dennis Desmond is down a quartet of players

Advertisement

Tomorrow it’s the turn of Castleisland Desmonds as they face Monagea from Limerick in the Intermediate Final, at 3.30. That’s also on in Mallow.