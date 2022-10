Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are home again today in the Men’s Super League.

Belfast Star are the visitors for a 7.30 tip off.

Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney go to S-E-T-U Waterford Vikings in the National League, tipping off at 7.

Advertisement

The Women’s National League has St Paul’s Killarney playing Limerick Celtics at 7.30.