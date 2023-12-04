Kerry clubs honoured at Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha recognition awards

The prestigious Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha recognition awards were presented at a special ceremony in Croke Park on Friday night. This year 55 clubs from all over the country won bronze, silver or gold medals for their efforts, work and commitment for the promotion of the Irish language. Sports and entertainment broadcaster Gráinne McElwain presided over the ceremony and announced the 7 clubs that won Gold Medals, the 15 clubs that won Silver Medals and the 33 clubs that won Gold Medals this year. (See full list below)

Representatives from the clubs were present at Croke Park to proudly accept their awards, symbolising their dedication to promoting the Irish language both within their clubs and in their broader local communities.

Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha is a collaborative initiative between Glór na nGael and the GAA. The partnership is dedicated to enhancing the presence and usage of the Irish language across GAA clubs nationwide. These medals serve as a testament to the clubs' ongoing efforts in integrating the Irish language into their activities and fostering its growth among their members and communities.

This event not only acknowledges individual club achievements but also reinforces the importance of preserving and promoting the Irish language through sport.

The event saw three Co. Kerry clubs being honoured for their outstanding contributions. Na Gaeil GAA were awarded a bronze medal for their exceptional efforts and CLG Daingean Uí Chúis were recognised with a silver medal. Notably, Cumann Caide Ban Chorca Dhuibhne achieved the distinction of being one of only seven clubs to receive a Gold Medal.