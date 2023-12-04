Advertisement
Sport

Kerry clubs honoured at Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha recognition awards

Dec 4, 2023 09:55 By radiokerrysport
Kerry clubs honoured at Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha recognition awards
Share this article

The prestigious Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha recognition awards were presented at a special ceremony in Croke Park on Friday night. This year 55 clubs from all over the country won bronze, silver or gold medals for their efforts, work and commitment for the promotion of the Irish language. Sports and entertainment broadcaster Gráinne McElwain presided over the ceremony and announced the 7 clubs that won Gold Medals, the 15 clubs that won Silver Medals and the 33 clubs that won Gold Medals this year. (See full list below)
Representatives from the clubs were present at Croke Park to proudly accept their awards, symbolising their dedication to promoting the Irish language both within their clubs and in their broader local communities.

Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha is a collaborative initiative between Glór na nGael and the GAA. The partnership is dedicated to enhancing the presence and usage of the Irish language across GAA clubs nationwide. These medals serve as a testament to the clubs' ongoing efforts in integrating the Irish language into their activities and fostering its growth among their members and communities.

This event not only acknowledges individual club achievements but also reinforces the importance of preserving and promoting the Irish language through sport.

Advertisement

The event saw three Co. Kerry clubs being honoured for their outstanding contributions. Na Gaeil GAA were awarded a bronze medal for their exceptional efforts and CLG Daingean Uí Chúis were recognised with a silver medal. Notably, Cumann Caide Ban Chorca Dhuibhne achieved the distinction of being one of only seven clubs to receive a Gold Medal.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sheffield United expected to part company with manager
Advertisement
Kerry Racing News
Tralee Magic into semi-finals of National Cup
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee Magic into semi-finals of National Cup
Kerry Racing News
Sheffield United expected to part company with manager
Kerry football legend is MIC Alumni of the Year awardee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus