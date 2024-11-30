Kerry clubs honoured

Last night Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha awards were presented to a distinguished assembly of 70 Cumann Lúthchleas Gael (GAA) clubs from across Ireland. This prestigious ceremony took place at Croke Park, marking a significant celebration of the commitment to the Irish language within the GAA community.

Two medals were returned to county Kerry with CLG Lios Póil taking bronze and Na Gaeil, Trá Lí receiving silver for their excellent work for the language and culture.

The event saw 17 clubs from Munster being honoured for their outstanding contributions: 6 clubs in Cork, 5 clubs in Clare, 2 clubs in Kerry, 2 clubs in Limerick and one club from each of the following counties, Waterford and Tipperary. A total of 9 bronze medals, 7 silver medals and one gold medal were presented to Munster clubs.

Cork

County Cork brought home the lion’s share of medals to Munster, Barra Rua CLG took home a bronze medal. Silver medals were awarded to 4 clubs: Baile an Easpaig CLG; Eochaill CLG; Naomh Abán (Baile Bhúirne); and Naomh Muire Inis Céin. But the big prize of the night went to Cumann Peile Cill na Martra who were awarded Gold for their achievements in promoting the Irish language within their club.

Clare

Clare was also well represented at the awards with a total of 5 medals returning to the county last night, 4 bronze medals and one silver. The bronze medals were awarded to Clár Átha an Dá Choradh CLG (Clarecastle); Éire Óg Inis; Naomh Breacáin; and Wolfe Tones na Sionna. However, the biggest prize went to Cuar an Chláir, who were awarded a silver medal for their sterling work in promoting the Irish language within their club and community.

Limerick

Pailís na Gréine CLG and Cumann Pheil na mBan Phailís na Gréine in county Limerick were also presented with a bronze medal each at the Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha awards ceremony last night in Croke Park.

Tipperary

From Tipperary, Tuaim Uí Mheára, were also awarded a bronze medal for their work with the language.

Waterford

An Sean Phobal, CLG, took home a well deserved silver medal to the Waterford Gaeltacht.

Caitríona Nic Seoin, the manager of Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha said that the scheme has grown continually in the last number of years and that this year’s awards ceremony is the biggest to date.

‘Each year the Glór na nGael team look forward to visiting the clubs as part of the adjudication process as we get a chance to see all of the wonderful work being done in clubs throughout the country to ensure that there is a space for the Irish language within their organisations. Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha provides a template for clubs to carry out this work, as well as providing recognition for their achievements. The success of this scheme fully depends on co-operation between the clubs, Glór na nGael and Croke Park and we are very grateful to our friends in the GAA for their ongoing co-operation with us, and for the work that they carry out on the ground with the clubs. The impact of this co-operation can be seen in the significant increase in the amount of medals awarded this year.’

Representatives from clubs in Munster were present at Croke Park to proudly accept their awards, symbolising their dedication to promoting the Irish language both within their clubs and in their broader local communities.

Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha is a collaborative initiative between Glór na nGael and the GAA. The partnership is dedicated to enhancing the presence and usage of the Irish language across GAA clubs nationwide. These medals serve as a testament to the clubs' ongoing efforts in integrating the Irish language into their activities and fostering its growth among their members and communities.

This event not only acknowledges individual club achievements but also reinforces the importance of preserving and promoting the Irish language through sport.